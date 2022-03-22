Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Letter of Intent with Gray Wolf AI ("Gray Wolf"), developers of a proprietary crypto-fraud investigation platform. Ocean Falls will be entering an Early Adopter Program as a path to adopting Gray Wolf's solution for the identification and classification of destructive behaviour in the crypto-sphere.

The goal of bringing on Gray Wolf AI's software solution into the fold of Ocean Falls suite of tools is to gain relevant insight on the impact of digital asset scams, fraud, and manipulation.

"Gray Wolf's solution is a future-looking partnership for Ocean Falls," said Oded Orgil, CEO at Ocean Falls Blockchain. "As we continue to engage in new blockchain verticals, risk protection for our users is a critical piece we wish to ensure."

Gray Wolf is a custom solution for fraud and investigation within networks and platforms that support the crypto-economy, such as exchanges, marketplaces, and more.

"The next phase of our company's development roadmap is to launch an early adopter program to gather detailed input from industry partners and we believe Ocean Falls would be an ideal fit and partner to advance our software technology," said Dhirendra Shukla, president and chairperson at Gray Wolf AI.

Gray Wolf's platform provides an intuitive environment in which you can control your data and act quickly against crypto-fraud and scams. One of the key features of Gray Wolf's software technology is its ability to allow swift roll-out of coercive and preventative security measures that help mitigate customer and network fraud risk.

About Gray Wolf AI

Gray Wolf is an intelligence platform for crypto-fraud detection and investigation. Visit graywolfai.com for more information.

About Ocean Falls

Ocean Falls is a Canadian blockchain technology company that operates a 2MW-plus, clean energy-powered cryptocurrency mining farm in historic Ocean Falls, B.C. Ocean Falls is also creating a new sustainable solution for the captive insurance industry. Visit oceanfalls.com for more information.

