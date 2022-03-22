ProLogium Technology Names New International Development Executive

Gilles Normand, a 35-year Renault veteran, named to EVP, International Development

TAIPEI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology is announcing executive appointment in response to the rapid growth in the electric vehicles industry and to reinforce Group's sustainable business across worldwide markets. ProLogium Technology announces the appointment of Gilles Normand to the position of Executive Vice President, International Development, effective immediately. Mr. Gilles Normand will directly report to Vincent Yang, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ProLogium Technology.

In this newly created role, Mr. Gilles Normand will take the lead to drive ProLogium's strategy to expand market penetration across markets include Europe (excludes Germany) and Asia (excludes China), while developing partnership and plans to share the company's commitment with partners, customers and the community. Mr. Gilles Normand stated, "I am very motivated by this new strategic challenge at a time when the global EV market is entering into a significant growth phase. I was particularly impressed by ProLogium maturity in mastering the Solid-State Battery technology. I look forward to working with the team to continue unlocking strategic partnerships aimed at solving customers' ever-evolving needs. While driving our leadership in existing and new markets, we will bring exciting next-gen solid-state battery solutions to our customers."

"The management change we are announcing today reflects the continued evolution of ProLogium and our global business strategy," Mr. Vincent Yang, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ProLogium Technology said. "Mr. Gilles Normand is a transformative leader who has been instrumental in strengthening and reinvigorating new business fields and the teams. With over 3 decades of business development and market expansion expertise with him, I have the utmost confidence that he will continue to further drive innovation and enhance global market outreach."

Mr. Gilles Normand started his career at Renault in 1988 in the Product Planning department, before moving to Sales & Marketing Division. In 1998, he was appointed Vice President, Commercial Coordination, for Renault Mercosur. In 1999, he joined Nissan in Japan to take in charge the Sales & Marketing for Latin America and Caribbean. In 2009, he was appointed Corporate Vice President, in charge of Africa, Middle East and India for Nissan and Infiniti. In 2012, Gilles Normand became SVP, Chairman of Asia-Pacific Region and member of the Renault Management Committee. In 2017, he became SVP, Electric Vehicle Business and developed a comprehensive understanding on the EV future trend development and growing opportunities.

ABOUT PROLOGIUM TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Technology is an energy innovation company focused on solid-state battery research, development, and manufacturing, that provides next-generation battery solutions for electric vehicles in consumer markets and industrial applications. Through years of proven core technologies, ProLogium fulfills requirements for batteries including extreme safety, high energy density and low cost. With its automated pilot production line, ProLogium has provided nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to global car manufacturers for testing and module development. ProLogium Technology is currently the world's only solid-state battery manufacturer that has reached mass production and continues to inspire global battery innovation towards a fully electric, sustainable future. For more information please visit www.prologium.com