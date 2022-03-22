Goat Milk Products Market to be Worth $17.90 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global goat milk products market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for goat milk in infant food and follow-on formula.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The powdered product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The demand for powdered goat milk is increasing among both consumers and manufacturers mainly due to long shelf life, which played a key role during pandemic-induced lockdown.

The demand for powdered milk is increasing among infant formula manufacturers owing to its high nutritional value, low sugar, high beta-casein, and lower alpha S1-casein, which help in easy digestion.

The B2B segment is expected to witness the CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for various goat milk products, such as chevre, butter, cheese, flavored milk, and yogurt among others.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: "Goat Milk Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Powdered, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), By Region (Europe, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Goat Milk Products Market Growth & Trends

Goat milk is considered healthier than cow milk owing to its nutritional profile. According to Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., the demand for goat milk is increasing in infant foods and follow-on formula products application. This is on account of the easy digestibility of goat milk and its high nutritional quality. In addition, it contains all essential amino acids with a high Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS).

It also contains naturally higher nucleotide levels, which are important for cell metabolism, and has a high level of oligosaccharides, which are essential elements as they act as a prebiotic. All these benefits associated with goat milk are driving its demand among consumers and manufacturers. The prices of goat milk products were observed slightly high in some countries in 2020 owing to the disruption in the supply chain due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of goat milk in the world. The market is developing in countries, such as New Zealand and China, which do not have a tradition of goat milk.

India remained the world's largest producer of goat milk products. The lower-middle-class group in the country has the majority of goats and deliver milk to dairies. In 2019, the total goat milk production in India was recorded at around 5.4 million tons. India is the largest producer of goat milk in the world. The country alone accounts for approximately one-fourth of the global production. Europe is the second-largest market. Germany, Italy, and France are the major contributors to the Europe regional market. Germany is the largest importer and exporter of goat milk in the world. France is the largest producer and Italy is the largest consumer of goat milk in the region.

Goat Milk Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global goat milk products market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Goat Milk Products Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Liquid Milk

Powdered Milk

Goat Milk Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retail



Others

Goat Milk Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Goat Milk Products Market

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

Goat Partners International

Holle baby food AG

Meyenberg

Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

St Helen's Farm

Stickney Hill Dairy Inc.

Woolwich Dairy Inc.

Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co. Ltd. (Baiyue)

