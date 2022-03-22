Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Appoints Keshav Kochhar as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or "the Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced the appointment of Keshav Kochhar to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Mr. Kochhar, a seasoned operator having led and co-founded Lacero Solutions, has significant experience in various chemical industries and clean technology with a strong track record in operations and project management. Mr. Kochhar joined Li-Metal in 2021 as General Manager, Operations and Capital Projects. In his new role, Mr. Kochhar will oversee the Company's operational and capital budgets, strategic growth planning, as well as the buildout, commissioning and operations of Li-Metal's commercial scale facilities.

"We are thrilled to promote Keshav to the role of COO," said Maciej Jastrzebski, Li-Metal's co-founder and CEO. "Keshav is a proven leader and he will play an important role in supporting the development and commercialization of our technologies. This appointment comes at a critical inflection point in our growth trajectory as we ramp up production at our recently commissioned roll-to-roll anode pilot plant in Rochester, New York and finish the build out of our operations in Markham, Ontario, where we expect to complete piloting of our lithium metal production process this year."

"Li-Metal represents a significant and exciting opportunity in the evolving next-generation battery supply chain," said Mr. Kochhar. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and capabilities in my new role as we ramp up production and deploy our high-quality lithium metal materials into the battery market."

Prior to joining Li-Metal in 2021, Mr. Kochhar held the role of CEO and co-founder of Lacero Solutions, a clean technology firm focused on the safe destruction and recycling of airbags. Under Mr. Kochhar's guidance, Lacero Solutions has safely destroyed 350,000 airbags and recovered 825,000 lbs of recyclable material to date. Mr. Kochhar began his career as a field engineer at Howe Sound Pulp & Paper, where he was involved in managing bottlenecks in the plant and increasing daily throughput. Following this role, he moved to PeroxyChem, leading many safety and process improvement projects to help increase throughput and reduce production costs.

Mr. Kochhar holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

