White Tuque Partners with Federal Government to Protect SMEs from Cyber Threats through the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP)

INNISFIL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / White Tuque is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) as digital advisors. The Government of Canada highlights the CDAP as a major component of its 2021 Federal Budget, aiming to close the digitization gap between Canadian businesses and global competitors by offering $4 billion in grants over the next four years.

Upon officially launching the program earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that small businesses have shown "incredible resilience over the last two years as they faced unprecedented challenges from the pandemic.

"Supporting them has been - and will continue to be - a top priority for our government. That's why we're launching the Canadian Digital Advisor Program to empower small businesses with the digital tools they need."

Four members of White Tuque's team (with more to come) are among the first group of approved CDAP digital advisors, which fills White Tuque's Founder and CEO, Robert D. Stewart, with a tremendous amount of excitement.

"This is the exact type of program White Tuque was built to execute. We honestly feel like this program was built with us in mind. Our advisors' ability to assess cyber risk with efficiency allows us to help and enable as many businesses as possible to defend against today's sophisticated cyber threats," said Stewart.

White Tuque boasts some of the most accomplished cyber defence experts in the industry. Their real-world experience motivates the White Tuque team to support and ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can protect themselves against cyber threats.

"As a team, we challenged ourselves to come up with the best way to leverage this grant program. We devised a model to give enterprise-level service to SMEs while saving them roughly 95% of the costs," said Stewart with pride.

"We will deliver a small-to-medium enterprise assessment, a report on actions on how to mitigate cyber risk and a simple cyber response plan. I'm amazingly proud of our team - a group comprised of the top talent in cyber risk mitigation who are driven to provide top-tier protection to organizations of all sizes, nationwide."

The federal government is prioritizing the recovery and resiliency of SMEs following the COVID-19 pandemic. White Tuque's Kevin Sandschafer (COO and VP of Cyber Risk and Assurance) understands that global conditions continue to be turbulent and chaotic. He is an American with experience working with the Canadian Financial Sector Resiliency Group (CFRG), the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), as well as with federal regulators in the US.

Sandschafer acknowledges, "The program launch couldn't be timed more perfectly. With the rising tensions across the globe, cyber risk is going to continue to be something all businesses need to consider. This program will allow White Tuque to help SMEs understand their cyber risks and provide them with guidance on how to protect and defend themselves against evolving threats."

The CDAP is expected to help as many as 160,000 SMEs succeed in the digital landscape. For more information about applying and working with White Tuque's expert advisors to protect and defend your business, visit www.WhiteTuque.com/CDAP .

