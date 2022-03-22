Regulatory News:

SEGRO Capital S.à r.l.

LEI: 549300HY425AKJLQVX75

SEGRO plc

LEI: 213800XC35KGM9NFC641

The following terms are available for viewing:

Final terms dated 21 March 2022 (the "Final Terms") relating to the issuance of €650,000,000 1.250 per cent. Notes due 23 March 2026 and €500,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 23 March 2030, in each case issued by SEGRO Capital S.à r.l. (the "Issuance") under a Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by SEGRO Capital S.à r.l. and SEGRO plc. The Issuance is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SEGRO plc.

To view the Final Terms, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser: https://www.segro.com/investors/debt/bonds

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

DISCLAIMER INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Final Terms) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offers contained in the Final Terms are not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms you must ascertain from the Final Terms whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Harry Stokes (Commercial Finance Director)

+44 (0) 20 7451 9124 harry.stokes@segro.com

Gary Gaskarth (External Communications Manager)

+44 (0) 20 7451 9069 gary.gaskarth@segro.com

Richard Sunderland Eve Kirmatzis (FTI Consulting)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000