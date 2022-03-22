Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTC Pink: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the recently completed induced polarization, geophysical survey, and an update on the ongoing 8,500 metre diamond drill program at its flagship Sonora Project.

Induced Polarization Survey Results

Given the scale of the property at 6,400 hectares with seven distinct exploration areas, and after a widespread sampling program, highlighted by 31.4 g/t Au, 358 g/t Ag and 12.2% Cu, BHM geologists decided to undertake an extensive induced polarization/resistivity survey consisting of eight lines totaling 11,200 metres over known zones of mineralization (Figure 1). The results reinforce our ongoing drilling program concept:

Seven high chargeability anomalies and six medium chargeability anomalies were identified.

Three high-priority resistivity anomalies were identified on the El Tanque and Sonora Copper section lines. A medium priority resistivity anomaly was identified on the Las Antenas section line.

There are geophysical anomalies in each of the exploration areas within the larger Sonora Project. The affinity of the geophysical anomalies with positive surface sampling results has provided the geological team with prime drill targets in each exploration area. Drill targets are summarized as follows:

Sonora Copper showed two first-priority targets with both high intensity chargeability and resistivity anomalies. Drill hole SGD-22-014 will test the anomaly located on the El Tanque section. Drill holes SGD-22-001, SGD-22-002 and SGD-22-016 target the anomaly located on the Sonora Copper line. Drill holes SGD-22-001 and SGD-22-002 have been completed and assay results are pending.

The Las Antenas section revealed two high chargeability anomalies that correlate well with medium intensity resistivity anomalies. Both anomalies tie in with known vein mineralization sampled on surface. Drill holes SGB-22-024 and SGB-22-025 will test these two anomalies.

The El Crestado line revealed two high priority chargeability anomalies that has already been tested with drill hole SGA-22-11. Assay results are pending.

The La Quebrada section showed two high priority chargeability anomalies that will be tested with drill holes SGA-22-018 and SGA-22-019.

The Caracahui line revealed a moderate chargeability anomaly pairing with moderate resistivity. Drill hole SGA-22-022 is planned to test this anomaly.

To summarize, the geological team believes the anomalies are related to sulfide mineralization or primary oxide mineralization. The high intensity resistivity anomalies identified at El Tanque and Sonora Copper suggest tabular, sub-vertical blocks which correlate with the surface exposure of a brecciated quartz vein system containing hydroxides, including copper hydrates and primary sulfides and oxides.

The chargeability anomalies are interpreted as lithological blocks or units that contain concentrations of sulfides and primary oxides. These blocks have complex shapes and are indicated to continue at depth (>200m). The six medium intensity anomalies detected have mapped connection to surface mineralization that likely continues at depth and thus rank as second priority exploration targets.





Figure 1: Geophysical line survey map results at the Sonora Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/117597_af7b8459f4221951_002full.jpg

Diamond Drilling Program

The diamond drilling program is on schedule and on budget. As of March 21, 2022 a total of 3,310.85 metres of drilling were completed of the 8,500 metres planned. This represents 13 of the planned 32 holes. The geological team has observed mineralization including pyrite, chalcopyrite/malachite and/or specular hematite in most holes. The table below summarizes the status of each hole. We await the assay results.

Hole Name Exploration Area Depth (m) Status SGD-22-001 Sonora Copper 200.05 Completed SGD-22-002 Sonora Copper 302.4 Completed SGA-22-001 Caracahui 224.5 Completed SGA-22-002 Caracahui 413 Completed SGA-22-005 Caracahui 254.1 Completed SGA-22-006 Caracahui 512 Completed SGA-22-007 Caracahui 253.9 Completed SGA-22-008 Caracahui 191.4 Completed SGA-22-009 Caracahui 391.9 Completed SGA-22-010 Caracahui 329.20 Completed SGA-22-011 Caracahui 47.2 Completed SGA-22-012 Caracahui 152.2 Completed SGA-22-013 Caracahui 74.2 Completed SGA-22-014 Sonora Copper - On-going Total Meters to date 3,310.85 Total Meters planned 8,500

Table 1: Drill Program Progress

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing it's Sonora Project in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico. The project is 6400 hectares on untested tenure that is ideally located on the Mojave Fault, a district scale feature and known conduit for mineralization. The project is in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine. Please refer to www.benjaminhillmining.com for more information about this exciting Project.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117597