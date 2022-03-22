Neat delivers unique experiences to support today's hybrid workplaces and customers using Teams

Neat, the pioneering video device company, today announced it has achieved certification for Microsoft Teams for its flagship products, making Neat's innovative video devices available to Teams customers worldwide.

Neat offers a full range of devices and is continuously pushing boundaries to enable unique, rich and inclusive meeting experiences that allow users to feel and be at their best. With Teams certification, Neat Board, Neat Bar and Neat Pad now natively run Teams and Teams Rooms on Android, enabling Teams customers to take advantage of Neat's portfolio of devices and capabilities.

"Neat for Microsoft Teams opens our unique devices and experiences to a broader market globally, giving customers greater flexibility for their hybrid work environments," said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat. "Working with Microsoft, we look forward to continuing to solve customers' challenges in the meeting space and help unlock the creative potential of hybrid teams."

"The certification process for Neat's devices has not only been rapid but also delightful for our joint customers, who appreciated how Neat's hardware and especially Neat Symmetry video shined with Microsoft Teams and Teams Rooms," said Ilya Bukshteyn, VP, Microsoft Teams Devices. "Neat is an exciting addition to our Teams partner ecosystem, and we look forward to our joint customers experiencing Teams through these elegant and innovative devices."

"With our extensive experience and expertise in helping our global customers leverage the power of Microsoft Teams, we know firsthand the challenges they face in creating an engaging and inclusive workplace," said Ryan Herbst, Chief Strategist for UnifiedCommunications.com, a global reseller and integrator of communications and collaboration solutions. "Neat's unique video devices bring new and innovative capabilities to Microsoft Teams customers and we look forward to working with them moving forward."

About Neat

Neat designs simple and elegant pioneering video devices that make virtual meetings feel almost as real as meeting face-to-face. Seamlessly bringing rich and meaningful experiences to people's work, interactions and lives across any meeting space, Neat devices have crystal-clear audio and video, plus advanced capabilities that support an enhanced, engaging and safer hybrid working and learning environment. Neat was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team of creative mavericks that, for decades, have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the world's most recognized video communications brands. For more information about Neat, visit neat.no.

