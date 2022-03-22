Bush brings an extensive public-company background to Digital River as the company strengthens its industry-leading solution for global ecommerce expansion

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced the appointment of Keith Bush as the company's chief financial officer. Bush will report directly to Digital River Chief Executive Officer Adam Coyle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005145/en/

Keith Bush, Chief Financial Officer for Digital River (Photo: Business Wire)

Bush most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Deluxe Corporation, where he led several hundred team members across finance, accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations and other critical functions. Bush brings to Digital River an extensive background that includes financial planning and analysis at some of the nation's most iconic brands, including American Airlines, where he built a world-class finance organization and integrated critical financial functions in the merger between US Airways and American Airlines. Prior to that, Bush spent 14 years at Northwest Airlines, where he held numerous finance roles with increasing responsibility during his time at the airline.

"We are excited to have Keith join the executive leadership team at Digital River. His prior experience in senior financial leadership roles at some of the nation's best-known public companies will help us take Digital River to the next level, as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem and accelerate global ecommerce growth for our clients," said Adam Coyle, CEO at Digital River. "As our clients grow, so does Digital River. We believe Keith's knowledge and skills will help us sustain our goal of continued expansion well into the future."

"Industry and organizational transformations have been a recurring theme in my career," Bush said. "Digital River has completed a major pivot, having built a fully-integrated solution to solve the 'back-end' complexities of global ecommerce for brands worldwide. This company is well-positioned to continue to capitalize on the opportunities that online selling and cross-border commerce represent. I'm excited to join the team at the most dynamic time in the history of ecommerce and with a company that has been there from the very beginning."

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, our Global Seller Services simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 240+ markets worldwide. Global Seller Services combines payments, tax, fraud, compliance and logistics into a single integrated and flexible API based solution helping brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner. The chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Digital River is global commerce simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005145/en/

Contacts:

Kim Insley

Strategic Marketing Manager

Digital River

+1 763.442.0795

publicrelations@digitalriver.com