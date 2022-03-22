LightMetrics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Safety and Driving Practices While Reducing Risks with Its Advanced RideView Safety Technology

RideView improves safety and driving practices while reducing risks and enhancing driver behavior and performance, directly influencing operating economics and collision costs.

SAN ANTONIO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American AI-enabled fleet dash cam industry and, based on its findings, recognizes LightMetrics with the 2022 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company provides video telematics solutions that make commercial vehicle fleets safer and more efficient using artificial intelligence (AI) on the edge and video analytics. The company uses efficient neural net inference algorithms that work on affordable hardware to make the benefits of AI on the edge and in-cab coaching for drivers more accessible to fleets worldwide. LightMetrics provides a fleet dashboard and an optional driver app that can be rebranded, helping partners go to market fast. The advanced safety technology improves safety and driving practices while reducing risks and enhancing driver behavior and performance, directly influencing operating economics and collision costs.

LightMetrics' RideView is a video telematics platform that consists of software on the edge and the cloud. The edge software includes efficient AI inference that can analyze video from road- and driver-facing cameras in real time. Metadata, including event videos uploaded to the cloud, provide analytics that are accessible through REST APIs. RideView supports multiple dash cam options at different price points with different feature sets, including the following:

Video on demand to help fleet managers exonerate their drivers and protect the fleet against fraudulent claims

AI on the edge to prevent bad outcomes by detecting risky driving and providing real-time in-cab coaching with audio notifications

Instances of risky driving uploaded to the cloud via metadata and event videos

A camera that provides live location and video streaming features to provide fleet managers with real-time visibility

Rebranded fleet dashboard to make fleet managers more productive with less effort

Fleet highlights that show AI-curated risk videos for fleet managers to review, including a list of drivers who are driving safely and drivers who need coaching

Driver coaching workflow to support both in-person and remote coaching through the app

According to Best Practices Research Analyst Mia Martinez at Frost & Sullivan, "LightMetrics works with telematics service providers (TSPs), augmenting telematics data with insights from videos to provide fleets with the data and insights they need to make their businesses safer and more productive."

LightMetrics' driver monitoring systems detect drowsiness and distracted driving and identify causes of distractions. The company offers comprehensive safety features, with AI for both road- and driver-facing cameras to detect risky driving, such as tailgating, speeding, stopping violations, poor lane keeping, or distraction and drowsiness. Fleet managers obtain visibility into driver behavior and can coach drivers effectively using an intuitive and easy-to-use coaching workflow. The rebranded fleet portal allows customers to rebrand at any place and time while significantly reducing the go-to-market time. As a result, LightMetrics minimizes accidents, improves the safety of fleets and drivers, and helps TSPs offer a great experience to their fleet customers.

"LightMetrics is an end-to-end video telematics company with industry knowledge and best practices gained from working with leading TSPs globally and in-house technology expertise, positioning it to stay on top of the ever-evolving video telematics landscape for fleet needs globally," explained Krishna Chaithanya Bathala, a program manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

