Made4net Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Highly Configurable and Easy to Use Warehouse Management Systems

Made4net offers affordable and powerful warehouse management systems to boost supply chain optimization of leading global companies

SAN ANTONIO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Mid-market WMS (warehouse management systems) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Made4net with the 2021 Product Leadership Award for enhancing the speed and productivity of global organizations' supply chains. Made4net provides outstanding cloud-based warehouse and supply chain management solutions for businesses worldwide to facilitate their workflow, and seamlessly manage their inventory from the supplier to the end customer.

Made4net's end-to-end software is flexible, scalable, and delivers maximum efficiency for ever-changing supply chains. The company's products enable real-time inventory traceability with detailed performance and productivity analytics that enhance the decision-making process and warehouse management.

"Frost & Sullivan finds that Made4net's SCExpert Suite has a unique hybrid of integrated supply chain execution components such as warehouse, yard, automation execution, labor, and transportation management," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Made4Net's main advantage is that it built the platform from the ground up - from the first line of code, the solution is designed to work as a synchronized platform that goes beyond the four wall of the warehouse. To this end, the company provides core WMS with tier-1 extended WMS functionality."

With its extensive industry expertise and continuous process improvements, Made4net is steadily growing and increasing its customer base. Now, the company has hundreds of customers globally including big corporations such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Valvoline, Bring Warehousing, IKEA, DHL, and Uber Eats, among other notable customers.

The company leverages advanced solutions delivered through a comprehensive platform that stands out because it is built on an adaptable architecture that is highly configurable, agile and scalable, giving customers the ability to quickly adapt to changing supply chain markets and customer demands. Made4net's platform is easy to use with high-quality drag-and-drop tools that do not require intensive IT-expertise or specialized skills.

"Made4net delivers innovative and powerful software specializing in supply chain execution and allows customers to pivot quickly and seamlessly with configuration capabilities that require little customization and professional support from the vendor side," noted Sankara Narayanan. "Ease of use is another value proposition Made4net provides. The customer does not need to utilize programmers to customize the software, as the platform comes with a comprehensive set of coding-free, drag-and-drop customization tools."

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our warehouse management systems that are powerful, configurable and faster to deploy that most solutions on the market today," said Amit Levy, EVP Customer Solutions and Strategy for Made4net. "In today's demanding market, more companies are recognizing the advantages that configurable software brings to their supply chains, including adaptability, affordability, ease of use and faster time to value."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables. Access a copy of the report here: Frost & Sullivan 2021 Product Leadership Award for the North American Mid-Market WMS Market

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: kirsten.moore@frost.com

About Made4net

With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems and supply chain software that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput. For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

Contact:

Renee Truttmann

Renee.truttmann@made4net.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771148/Made4net___Award.jpg