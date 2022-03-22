GTT Communications, Inc.: GTT Launches Secure Connect to Enhance Enterprise Cloud Security

GTT Secure Connect offering leverages the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) framework, augmenting GTT's portfolio of Secure Networking Services

Addresses enterprise requirement for secure access from any location

Converged security and networking functionality improves performance, lowers risk



MCLEAN, Va., March 22, 2022, a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced its new Secure Connect offering to extend and strengthen the protection of the enterprise network connecting to the internet and accessed by users from any location. The new service is based on the SASE framework and integrates with GTT Managed SD-WAN. GTT Secure Connect leverages a single cloud platform for agile and ubiquitous delivery of network security, offering a range of features that include CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), SWG (Secure Web Gateway), ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) and FWaaS (Firewall as a Service) capabilities.

GTT Secure Connect addresses the growing requirement for secure access to enterprise resources in an environment characterized by the widespread use of digital technologies, broad adoption of cloud applications and a remote workforce. GTT Secure Connect utilizes a cloud delivery model that provides centralized policy control at a site and user level for improved scalability and extends the security perimeter to any network endpoint. Additionally, the integration of security with the functionality of GTT Managed SD-WAN improves performance and simplifies network management.

The comprehensive SASE-based feature set can be tailored to meet individual enterprise requirements for anti-virus, firewall and anti-malware protections, more effective blocking of malicious sites, augmented cloud security monitoring, and prevention of unauthorized access to network resources in a work-from-anywhere model. With GTT Secure Connect, network access is based on user, device and application identity - rather than the physical location or IP address - enabling seamless and secure networking between users, private, SaaS and public clouds, and the enterprise data center.

"In an enterprise environment where digital business and the use of cloud applications has become more critical, coupled with the challenge of supporting a hybrid workforce and an intensifying cyber-threat landscape, customers are demanding network integrated security solutions that are comprehensive with an improved user experience," stated Don MacNeil, GTT COO. "GTT Secure Connect has been designed to meet these customer requirements, leveraging our industry-leading SD-WAN capability combined with state-of-the-art, cloud-based security technologies, delivering a more effective and efficient solution that provides next-generation connectivity and protection managed all in one place."

According to industry research firm Omdia, only 15 percent of enterprises globally have a fully developed approach to cybersecurity and digital risk. Further research by the firm shows that when SD-WAN is combined with security, enterprises report an extra boost in perceived value over just SD-WAN.

"Omdia finds securing networks a consistent area of enterprise concern and investment. Enterprise network transformation needs to address the complexity of securing internet VPNs, cloud applications and a remote workforce," said Cindy Whelan, practice leader, enterprise network services at Omdia. "GTT's new Secure Connect brings together network and security, supported by professional services, to help enterprises with their security and performance needs in a period of rapid digital transformation and an intensifying cyber-threat landscape."

The underlying technology platform of GTT Secure Connect is Prisma Access provided by Palo Alto Networks, an industry leader in global cybersecurity. GTT Secure Connect integrates Prisma Access with GTT's software-defined networking solutions and global Tier 1 IP network. GTT Secure Connect is complemented by GTT Professional Services, which offers the technical expertise and operational experience to support the complete solution from initial design to installation and ongoing service management. This includes project management, technical management and incident management support. Through EtherVision, GTT's unified customer management portal, GTT Secure Connect provides customers with the insights and control they need to operate their network and manage their security environment.

