ShipToBox.com: Shiptobox.com Announces the Company is an Honoree of the Inc. 5000 Regionals 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / ShipToBox.com, a leading and tech-enabled online shopping and shipping IoT service platform, today announced the Company is an honoree of the Inc. 5000 Regionals 2021. The Company seeks access to a broader geographical footprint and plans to scale its suite of offerings to more businesses and customers in Europe and the Middle East.

"We are excited by this honor and recognition. Over the past years, Ship to Box has been on a mission to move our IoT technology and innovation forward, including launching the "You shop, we ship" mail forwarding, and the "Buy for me" shopping and shipping platform.

"Our ambitious, comprehensive initiatives are to continue delivering a more sustainable future, and our team is truly moving shopping and shipping forward by delivering what matters, on time, and at high service level", said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Ship To Box. "We have been working hard and diligently to advance our sustainability mission, includes enterprise-wide strategies and initiatives, and collaborations with leading corporate partners."

The pandemic pushed ecommerce further with more consumers shopping and shipping online and more frequently. Overall, in 2021, consumers spent nearly $871 billion online with merchants from USA, up 14.2% from about $763 billion in 2020.

ShipToBox.com has pioneered a straightforward process of forwarding packages by leveraging proprietary technology as well as trusted relationships with comprehensive global network of logistics partners, resulting in unparalleled reliability. ShipToBox.com built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow businesses and customers to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipment real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient and cost-effective method of shipment for each individual shopping and shipping.

About Ship To Box

Ship To Box is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, and a leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shopping and shipping services, delivery to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Learn more at ShipToBox.com for

"You shop, we ship - mail forward" and "Buy for me".

