Lightlytics Secures $30M in Funding to Help DevOps Teams Operate Cloud Infrastructure With Speed and Confidence

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Lightlytics , a SaaS platform helping companies of all sizes code and deploy configurations faster and safer from plan to cloud, today announced a $26M Series A fundraising round, led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP), with participation from Cervin Ventures and previous investors, TLV Partners VC and Glilot Capital Partners VC . The company intends to use the funds to continue to scale out its go-to-market strategy, triple headcount in 2022, and open an office in the U.S. The capital will also continue to expand the platform's capabilities, making Lightlytics the market leader in pre-deployment validations. Lightlytics has raised $30 million to date.

"DevOps teams are commonly stretched thin, especially in today's complex cloud environments," said Or Shoshani, CEO and Co-founder of Lightlytics. "Even the smartest and largest DevOps and SecOps teams can't possibly consider all the dependencies that can cause problems. We're on a mission to help these developers and engineers deploy code and configurations faster and with confidence, across the entire stack. This new capital will allow us to continue growing and delivering our platform to not only meet customer needs, but provide more assurance in their infrastructures."

The Lightlytics team was assembled in 2020, with founding members and seasoned engineers Stav Sitnikov, Liran Roffman, and Shoshani. The mission was simple: help DevOps teams operate cloud infrastructure with confidence.

Lightlytics integrates with current DevOps workflows across the planning, code review, and ongoing operations phases. With Lightlytics, cloud operations teams can introduce new changes faster and automatically predict and prevent downtime, security, costs, and other operational issues before they affect live environments. Lightlytics' innovative "Cloud Twin" engine creates a real-time simulated model of the cloud environment and dynamically correlates the dependencies between configurations, services, infrastructure and activity logs. This "Twin" provides DevOps and SecOps observability into configuration changes, allowing them to see their impact in real-time.

"Lightlytics enables companies to radically transform the way they operate through cloud environment simulation which combines infrastructure as code operating at CI-CD speed to optimize availability, security and cost," said Shawn Cherian, Partner at EIP. "This is a massive technology undertaking that will become an essential part of every DevOps toolkit."

Daniel Karp, Partner at Cervin Ventures, noted Lightlytics' utility for teams of all sizes. "New DevOps practices and infrastructure automation technologies have added process agility and increased deployment velocity, but also increased the complexities in the environments, and introduced new deployment risks" Karp Said. "It's no longer possible to see or to assess all the risks caused by dependencies in neither new infrastructure deployments nor continued operations. Lightlytics' SaaS solves for those blindspots and provides much-needed control across the environment."

Cherian will join the Lightlytics board, alongside current board members, Rona Segev , managing partner at TLV Partners, and Kobi Samboursky , founder & managing partner at Glilot Capital Partners.

Lightlytics is a SaaS platform that helps companies code and deploy configurations faster and safer from plan to cloud. The platform creates a real-time simulated model, or "Cloud Twin", of the production environments across the entire cloud-native stack that simulates all configuration changes. Developers and engineers can then use this model to automatically predict, preempt, and prevent critical business disruptions caused by infrastructure changes. DevOps teams and Ops teams depend on Lightlytics to increase confidence, reduce costs, and prevent downtime, data loss, and deployment delays. Gain confidence in every configuration at lightlytics.com.

