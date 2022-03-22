AM-Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced that Erik van den Berg, Chief Executive Officer, and Lars Boesgaard, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in SVB Leerink's Biopharma Private Company Connect on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022. The company will be taking investor meetings at the conference, which can be requested through SVB Leerink.

About AM-Pharma

AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary compound, ilofotase alfa, has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals. Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com.

