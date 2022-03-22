Hennessey Digital Ranked #68 on Inc. Magazine List of Fastest-Growing Companies in U.S. Pacific Region

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Hennessey Digital, the leading digital marketing agency for the legal industry and law firm SEO, ranked #68 on Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Pacific region for 2022, up from #96 in 2021.

With 218% 2-year growth, Hennessey Digital celebrates its second year on the Inc. list in the U.S. Pacific (California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii) as one of the region's top 150 economic all-stars.

The Inc. Regionals designation isn't the agency's only repeat award for 2022 thus far. Hennessey Digital was also named a Vet100 Honoree for its second consecutive year last month.

"It's an exciting time to be in digital marketing, and even more exciting times for us as our virtual trophy case keeps expanding. We're adding more members to our talented team to serve our expanding client roster, and our team keeps getting more and more impressive," says Scott Shrum , President & COO of Hennessey Digital.

With aims of making the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years as stated in its Vivid Vision , Hennessey Digital anxiously awaits the publication of the Inc. national list with an announcement expected this summer.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and conversion rate optimization (CRO), Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.

