GaN Systems Leads the Data Center Power Revolution

For Each Set Of 10 Racks In The Data Center, Gan-Based Psus Can Increase Profits By $3 Million, Reduce The Cost Of Operating A Data Center And CO2 Emissions Output By More Than 100 Metric Tons Per Year

HOUSTON, TX and OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announces (removed news, too wordy) cutting-edge power supply unit (PSU) solutions that enable data centers to enhance profitability, reduce operating costs, and reduce energy consumption to contribute to a more sustainable future. Solutions from SoluM, Compuware, and GaN Systems are on display at the GaN Systems booth #1324 at the 37th annual Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Houston.

Building on GaN Systems' reputation for its leading high reliability, high-quality portfolio of world-class transistors, reference designs, and expertise, data center operators can manage their data centers more responsibly and efficiently. Power supplies based on GaN Systems technology have 50% higher power density, enabling operators to fit more CPU power, more GPU power, and more storage in existing racks driving more profit, lower operating costs, and more optimized capital plans. Furthermore, GaN Systems power supplies deliver higher efficiency than silicon-based alternatives. Greater energy efficiency translates to lower energy bills and reduced CO2 emissions, reducing carbon footprint and helping customers deliver on sustainability targets.

GaN Enables New Levels of Power Density and Energy Efficiency in Data Centers.

New to the lineup of GaN Systems data center customers is SoluM, a significant supplier to Intel who has more than 90% of the server CPU market share and is steadily expanding its server system business using SoluM power supplies. SoluM's newest product with GaN Systems is a high-reliability 2700W power supply at 240Vac with 12V output. The high-efficiency design meets 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency standards in a higher density form factor at 82 W/in3.

Helping customers get to market faster is one of GaN Systems' strengths. This is achieved with reference designs like its 3kW BTP-PFC and the newly released 3kW LLC Converter evaluation board that exceeds 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency requirements. The design enables near 99% peak efficiency, achieves high power density above 80W/in3, and reduces system cost by 10% to 25%.

As a leader in the industry, GaN Systems takes system design a step further by developing next-generation power stage thermal management designs like the new CerStrate power stage, which features up to 200W/m.K thermal conductivity and IMS4 power stage, featuring 7W/m.K thermal conductivity. Ideal for data center power supply applications, these designs reduce thermal resistance up to 90%, increasing system efficiency and performance.

"We are seeing more server companies and data center operators worldwide recognizing the power of GaN to drive up profits, reduce operating expenses, and deliver on sustainability goals," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems." We saw the potential for GaN to disrupt the data center power market early, which is why we have spent the last several years designing optimized products for this market. We are proud to see a broad range of customers adopting these solutions and designing them into data centers worldwide."

