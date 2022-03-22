Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to share more information on their metaverse expansion and how they are providing a safe space for children in a digital age that before now, almost exclusively caters to adults with little room for finding healthy balance and real-world experiences.

PK Beans announced they have signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with For Heroes Only ("FHO") on March 20, 2022, a company specializing in augmented reality learning adventures to acquire their media capabilities. Upon the satisfactory completion of due diligence and subsequent closing of the transaction, FHO will bring their transmedia production studio in-house to expand PK Beans marketing capabilities into the metaverse.

PK Beans is the first ever children's apparel company to bring developmental education and entertainment together through sensory friendly and interactive clothing, bridging a gap between nature, technology, and active play. PK Beans latest product offering is their interactive pajamas, that feature a patch that works as a QR code with a connected phone or tablet to unlock the special augmented reality, "The Journey to Sleepytown."

The collaboration opens up expansive potential for fun, safe, quality and educational content for children in the $500 Billion metaverse marketspace, a market valued by Bloomberg Intelligence in 2020.

"With our interactive pajama program, we focus on creating ease and structure to the bedtime routine, using storytelling through augmented reality and the magic of imagination with comfortable and stylish interactive clothing," states Traci Costa, CEO and Founder. "Children engage in new ways now and we are thrilled to have created an appropriate and safe balance for families."

The 'Journey to Sleepytown' along with the 'Peekabeans Club' subscription adventure, was created in collaboration with Emmy award winning child psychologist Sebastian Altmark. This end of day experience is revolutionizing the often-challenging task of getting kids down for bed. The company has built an engaging experience that builds routine, promotes independence and the overall motivation to get kids to bed.

This is an experience that brings PK Beans clothing into a safe and fun interactive routine. It is the ultimate tool that kids will ask for as they connect with the characters, songs, and engaging stories. PK Beans brings children into the metaverse in a safe, fun and balanced way while also fostering imagination, real-world lessons and routines, such as bedtime, and creating positive experiences and memories for children and caregivers together.

Interactive pajamas can be found at https://www.pkbeans.com/pages/bean-jammies-2021.

Upon completion of the acquisition, PK Beans and FHO together will seek to leverage new combined efforts and media capabilities to grow the PK Beans company into a global brand and franchise. The PK brand will include an expanded apparel range that links transmedia experiences to their apparel, and to further extend the Peekabeans transmedia subscription box series. The acquisition creates multiple revenue streams by allowing PK Beans to additionally develop new proprietary brands, license-in brands and develop comprehensive transmedia programs for the likes of Mattel brands, other toy brands, sports franchises, hotel chains and more, like what they have done with their house brand, the Peekabeans Club.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated and innovative children's wellness brand. From sustainable clothing options that kids love to wear, to healthy foods that fuel children's play, our mission is to provide the ingredients for a playful life. Together with our monthly adventure subscription box, consisting of interactive and engaging activities that educate and entertain, developed by an Emmy award-winning child psychologist and devoted kid-experts, our goal is to enrich, empower and nourish children through quality nutrition, clothing and play - every day. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

IR@pkbeans.com

1-604-279-2326

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117621