The new funds are part of a package of measures aimed at reducing the effects of the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian federal government has approved, on Monday, an energy package that is intended to address the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The package includes an "energy independence investment offensive" which includes a budget of €250 million for the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects. The local PV association - PV Austria - welcomed the new package while also stressing the importance of implementing ...

