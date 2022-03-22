Anzeige
22.03.2022
Harvey Nash Group launch vCISO practice, providing flexible access to world-class cybersecurity talent

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash Group, the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions, today launch their new Virtual CISO practice, providing access to world-class cybersecurity skills on a flexible basis.

The practice, led by internationally recognised cyber security expert Jim Tiller, will provide rapid access to a global community of security experts, who are accredited and supported by Harvey Nash Group, working on a project or part-time/fractional basis.

With a significant increase in cyber-attacks, cyber security skills have become the most in-demand technology skills globally[1]. The new practice will help organisations of all sizes access highly skilled professionals, with assignments ranging from devising a security roadmap with the leadership team, through to creating a security program and assessing the security risk and threat.

Jim Tiller, who joined the Group in January, said: "No technology strategy is complete without a cybersecurity strategy, but for many organisations access to the relevant skills has become a major challenge. Our vCISO practise will help organisations gain access to highly qualified talent, delivered as a service and without the timescales or costs associated with using consultancies or making permanent hires. I am excited about taking the proposition forward and really making a difference to our clients' security."

Bev White, CEO Harvey Nash Group, said: "Harvey Nash Group's strength in people and technology means we can help our customers build their digital capability in the widest possible way. Our new vCISO practice is a natural extension of this, and I am delighted that we can now help our clients solve the challenge of accessing world-class security expertise."

To find out more about the vCISO practice, please visit www.harveynashgroup.com/vciso

About Harvey Nash Group

Harvey Nash Group are the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions.

We're equipped with a unique network, that realises the potential where people and technology meet. For over three decades we've been helping clients solve broad and complex problems, building and scaling their technology and digital capability.

www.harveynashgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/harvey-nash-group/

Full press release

[1] Harvey Nash Group Digital Leadership Report 2021/2 www.harveynashgroup.com/dlr

Media Contacts:

Michelle Thomas
Harvey Nash Group
Michelle.thomas@harveynash.com
+44 (0) 20 333 2677

© 2022 PR Newswire
