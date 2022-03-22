Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022, of 2.75 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 May 2022, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 22 April 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 April 2022.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

22 March 2022