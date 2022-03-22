DJ Cooper Standard to Participate in the Sidoti & Company LLC Small Cap Virtual Conference

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edwards will participate in a fireside chat during the Sidoti & Company LLC Small Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 24.

Edwards will discuss the Company's business and strategies at 1:45 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at: https://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/investor-relations.

For additional information about the Sidoti & Company LLC Small Cap Virtual Conference, please visit: https:// www.sidoti.com/events/spring-virtual-smallcap-investor-conference.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

