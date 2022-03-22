Cybersecurity Startup ThreatBlockr Announces New Identity and Over $5 Million in Additional Funding to Power the Next Generation of Active Threat Defense

Formerly Bandura Cyber, the innovative, autonomous active defense security solution also added two new key executives

TYSONS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / ThreatBlockr® , the autonomous cyber intelligence and active threat defense platform, today announced its new brand identity and $5 million in funding. This funding round was led by Gula Tech Adventures, Tenfore Holdings, Saul Holdings and Lord Baltimore Capital Partners. The round also included other existing and new investors. ThreatBlockr will be using the latest round of funding to continue growing the team and expanding the platform.

As part of ThreatBlockr's growth, the company has added two key executives to the leadership team. George Just joins the team as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in Network & Security startups as both a Direct and Channel Sales Leader at Oracle (via acquisition of Talari), Nokia and Alcatel (via acquisition of Xylan). Courtney Brady , ThreatBlockr's new Vice President of Marketing, brings 15 years of cybersecurity marketing experience, leading and building organizations from the ground up at Distil Networks (acquired by Imperva), Source Defense and NoFraud.

"I believe in ThreatBlockr's mission and have experienced its effectiveness and efficiency first-hand," says Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures. "With the number of threats that organizations are facing today, ThreatBlockr's active threat defense is an important piece of the cybersecurity puzzle that helps reduce the load and strain on traditional security solutions."

"Every organization today is vulnerable to cyber attacks, and the task of securing multi-cloud environments at scale is evolving," says Joyce Shen of Tenfore Holdings. "By making hundreds of millions of data insights truly actionable through its patented technology, ThreatBlockr is the new foundational and essential piece to a new era of active cyber defense without requiring more overhead and operational capacity."

Firewalls alone are not enough to keep up with modern cyber attacks. Many organizations find that their security stack is taxed by the sheer volume of potential threats, and cybersecurity teams spend valuable resources manually attempting to incorporate limited amounts of cyber intelligence into their existing tools. With this latest round of funding, ThreatBlockr is better positioned to lead the active defense revolution in cybersecurity.

"We're excited to unveil our new identity that embodies our commitment to real-time, scalable, and autonomous threat defense," says Brian McMahon, President & CEO of ThreatBlockr. "With ThreatBlockr, our customers are able to maximize and fortify their existing technology stack and take a proactive role in their cybersecurity defenses. This new brand and funding will increase our investment in making our customers more secure and will position us for continued growth. Adding George and Courtney to the team is the first step in executing against our investment plan and we're excited to continue that investment under the new ThreatBlockr brand."

Built from the ground up to block every threat from every path in a network, ThreatBlockr's turnkey solution can be deployed in 30 minutes or less and immediately improves network protection using cyber intelligence from over 50 leading sources. The platform seamlessly integrates into and enhances the value of an organization's existing security stack by eliminating known threats and reducing overall traffic by up to thirty to fifty percent. ThreatBlockr is the foundational layer of an active defense strategy. To learn more, or to receive a free threat risk assessment, visit ThreatBlockr.com .

About ThreatBlockr

ThreatBlockr is the only active defense cybersecurity platform that fully automates the enforcement, deployment and analysis of cyber intelligence at a massive scale. As the foundational layer of an active defense strategy, ThreatBlockr's patented solution blocks known threats from ever reaching customers' networks. ThreatBlockr utilizes immense volumes of cyber intelligence from over 50 renowned security vendors to provide unparalleled visibility over the threat landscape resulting in a more efficient and effective security posture. Security teams at companies of all sizes use ThreatBlockr to deploy active security, gain real-time network visibility into threats and policy violations, ensure their network is protected and reduce manual work. Block. Every. Threat. at threatblockr.com .

