Cardo Crew Expands Reach in the US and Europe with its Team Communication Headsets and Mesh Intercom Systems

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Cardo Crew, Cardo Systems' industrial business division, continues its positive momentum as it enters 2022. The global launch of Comm-Set, a smart hearing protection device facilitating teamwork in noisy or hazardous environments through wireless intercom technology, has been a huge success resulting in new partnerships in United States and Europe. OEM partners and distributors from the tree-care, construction, utility industries and industrial manufacturing have taken on Cardo Crew's solution giving them a unique selling proposition for their target audience.

"The feedback we have been getting from the industry for the Comm-Set has been amazing and confirms our believe that there is still a lot to be done for workers safety in areas such as construction and tree-care. Our solution is changing the way professional crews interact and it is great to see more and more industry players adopting our product offering," says Shachar Harari, VP Business Development and head of Cardo Crew.

Distributors are choosing to carry Cardo Crew's ergonomically designed, Comm-Set because it excels due to its sophisticated technology and key differentiators in three important areas: Team Communication, Hearing Protection, and Situational Awareness. Cardo provides fluid communication through the company's proprietary mesh intercom technology. Mesh Intercom is a unique wireless network in that it operates as an autonomous network, removing the need to install base stations, which makes it ideal for teams on the move across a diverse range of environments. Up to 15 users can be instantly connected in a full duplex and hands-free manner within a 2mi/3.5km radius.

Compliant with the American ANSI standard and the European EN352 hearing protection standard, the Comm-Set headset guarantees a user's protection against impulsive and loud environmental noises. Worker safety is greatly enhanced through situational awareness, protecting against loud noise levels, automatically reducing them to a safe 82 decibel level while letting through important sounds like warning signals.

Cardo Systems, well known for its focus on quality, shares in its vision with Cardo Crew in striving for exceptional engineering, design, and performance in communication headset systems. "We strive to consistently develop the best products in the industry and solve complex challenges in team communications. We have achieved this with Comm-Set, which is fully waterproof, highly durable and has a battery life of up to 16 hours. It is important to us that we make sure workers can go through their day's work problem- free," continues Shachar Harari, VP Business Development and head of Cardo Crew.

Cardo Crew is the industrial division of Cardo Systems, which specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and connectivity systems for motorcycle riders, work-team, and winter-sports. Since inception in 2004, Cardo Systems has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. Drawing on this rich history of innovation, Cardo has broadened the business into the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market with the establishment of the Cardo Crew product line, including Cardo Crew PRO-1 customizable embedded communication modules for use in the design of safety helmets, earmuffs, and other protective gear. For more information about Cardo Crew go to www.cardocrew.com

