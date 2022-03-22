BeyondHQ Builds Customer Momentum as the Need for Flexible Workforce Models Gains Acceptance Among Leading Corporations

Key Take-Aways:

To date, in Q1 2022, BeyondHQ has nearly doubled revenue over Q4 2021

Samsara and Raytheon join the growing list of new customers

Erik King, a seasoned sales leader and former Salesforce executive named BeyondHQ's Vice President of Sales

Jim Morgensen, former Vice President of Workplace at LinkedIn, joins BeyondHQ as a strategic advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / BeyondHQ, the digitized workforce and workplace planning leader, announced accelerated momentum and customer growth, signaling a heightened need for talent and real estate analysis technology stemming from evolving hybrid work models. As the U.S. emerges from the global pandemic, companies across many industries face the challenge of building and scaling their workforce and making real estate decisions as part of dynamic and distributed work environments. Organizations lookfor comprehensive data analysis and scenario planning tools to guide strategic and economic decision-making.

Notably, BeyondHQ has nearly doubled its quarterly revenue for Q1 2022 over Q4 2021 and is on track to see 500% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022. Additionally, key new customers that have selected the BeyondHQ SaaS platform include Raytheon and Samsara, among others across technology, aerospace, media, and CPG.

To meet the rising demand for Beyond HQ's digital workforce planning solution from leading companies across multiple industries, the company has named Erik King its Vice President and Head of Sales. King joins the company with more than 20 years of enterprise sales and leadership experience building foundational sales organizations at Sprinklr, Yext, and Salesforce. Additionally, Jim Morgensen, former Workplace Vice President at LinkedIn, has joined BeyondHQ as a strategic advisor. Jim brings over 30 years of global expansion and workplace planning experience at Zynga, Verisign, SGI, and Citibank.

Erik King, Vice President and Head of Sales at BeyondHQ

"Over the past two years, we have witnessed the acceleration of many changes already in process, as more workers shifted to remote and hybrid work arrangements due to the pandemic," said Madhu Chamarty, CEO of BeyondHQ. "Companies increasingly recognize the need to make smarter hiring and workforce planning decisions - more rapidly and in a collaborative, cross-functional manner. As a result, we're seeing explosive demand for our workforce planning platform, given the broad range of data we provide that previously was not accessible to corporate leadership. We're excited for what's in store in the coming year and beyond, as our solution continues to solve real problems and gain greater traction."

Key Milestones Demonstrate Business Value of BeyondHQ

Over the past few months, BeyondHQ has achieved several significant milestones, including:

The company recently signed its largest customer deal with a marquee brand to be announced in the coming months.

In December 2021, BeyondHQ released the first-of-its-kind Diversity in Tech Report, ranking major metropolitan areas across the U.S. concerning diversity among ethnic and minority groups, gender, and age in the tech workforce.

Workforce and workplace veterans Stela Lupushor and Robert Teed joined as strategic advisors, bringing experience from Fidelity, IBM, ServiceNow, DocuSign, and other leading companies.

BeyondHQ broadened its data set to include Canada Markets, with workforce analytics covering 35 Canadian markets. The company will further increase its reporting on other international markets in the months to come.

Unlike traditional workforce planning solutions, which lack external market data and flexible, rapid 'what if' scenario planning capabilities, BeyondHQ is designed to help companies quickly respond to the momentous social and economic forces rapidly reshaping the modern workforce. The company delivers a SaaS platform that enables organizations to address the challenges central to today's dynamic hybrid work environments by combining internal and external datasets. BeyondHQ enables companies to manage and optimize, in real-time and on-demand, the interrelated variables of talent, workplace, and global location strategy that result from new models of work.

About BeyondHQ

BeyondHQ is the first real-time, collaborative SaaS platform designed to help companies run unlimited talent and real estate analyses while saving time and money. The company's distributed workforce and workplace planning tools bring transparency, collaboration, and speed to decision-makers tasked with the challenge of building and scaling geographically distributed teams and offices.

As companies think more about hybrid and other flexible work models and a geographically dispersed workforce. They need a consistent, dependable solution that helps them predict, rank, and optimize successful outcomes regardless of the company's direction - in-office, remote, or flexible work models. BeyondHQ enables HR, Real Estate, and Finance teams to evaluate where, why, and how to identify the right workforce plans in the right markets and where to prioritize their resources. Using a single interface to access trusted market data, the proprietary technology informs 'what-if' style scenario planning with

customized recommendations based on the organization's specific criteria, needs, and culture.

For more information, please visit BeyondHQ at www.beyondhq.co. Or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

