Teleports and recently signed distribution MOU extend partnership combining Telstra's expertise and OneWeb's satellite capabilities to reach hard to serve locations in Australia and Asia-Pacific

Telstra is expanding its presence in the rapidly growing satellite telecommunications market, building and maintaining three new dedicated teleports across Australia to provide satellite gateway services for OneWeb in the Southern Hemisphere.

A new teleport in Darwin, Australia, one of three satellite gateways built by Telstra under a 10-year deal with OneWeb to deliver global connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first of the new teleports, located in Darwin Tivendale, is scheduled to begin installation this month with go-live planned in July. Two further sites Charlton Toowoomba and Wangara, Perth, WA are planned for completion later in 2022. Each facility will provide turnkey ground station support for OneWeb's growing fleet of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

These facilities are being delivered as part of a 10-year deal between Telstra and OneWeb. Telstra's turnkey approach for OneWeb includes designing, building and activating the teleports with ground station capabilities to meet OneWeb's requirements. Telstra will also provide 24/7 monitoring and quality assurance services at each location.

"OneWeb had exacting requirements from the outset, and we worked in close partnership with them from site selection through construction," said Vish Vishwanathan, Vice President Wholesale Satellite, Telstra Americas. "Teleports are complex sites involving access to secure and resilient infrastructure and on-the-ground expertise, which Telstra has provided to OneWeb throughout this project."

Telco providers typically own and operate significant terrestrial and subsea assets, including fiber networks, IP backbones and data centers. These resources provide the critical ground service required to support satellite operators' growing constellations, reduce their costs of entry into new markets and minimize the need for personnel to maintain their own terrestrial infrastructures.

"Low Earth Orbit satellite technology is transforming the global connectivity landscape, not only by creating new business opportunities, but also giving more businesses, communities and governments the internet access they need for progress," said Michele Franci, Chief of Delivery and Operations at OneWeb. "More connectivity options benefit everyone and our approach in establishing strategic partnerships with experienced providers like Telstra is core to how we deliver the OneWeb mission."

OneWeb has two-thirds of its constellation launched and is providing coverage above the 50th parallel North reaching areas that have historically been hard to connect with distributed communities and challenging terrain. This includes Alaska, Canada, and the wider Arctic Region.

Earlier in March, OneWeb signed an MOU with Telstra to explore new connectivity solutions for Australia and the Asia pacific regions.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading customer service and expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world's fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com/americas.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

