Range Hood and Cooktop Market to Reach $37.6Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Steady growth in disposable income and gross national income, rise in urbanization, and increase in affordability of household appliances drive the growth of the global range hood and cooktop market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Range Hood and Cooktop Market by Type (Range Hood & Cooktop), User-Application (Personal & Professional), and Mode of Sales (Online & Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030". According to the report, the global Range Hood and Cooktop industry generated $23.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $37.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Steady growth in disposable income and gross national income, rise in urbanization, and increase in affordability of household appliances drive the growth of the global range hood and cooktop market. However, intense competition and availability of counterfeit brands hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and intense capitalization in developing economies to explore the untapped markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global range hood and cooktop market.

The sales of range hood and cooktop went down significantly, owing to the implementation of lockdown.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

Request Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3126

The personal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on user-application, the personal segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-third of the global range hood and cooktop market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.This is attributed to rapid development in the sector's growth, increasing consumers spending over the innovative home products, and others.

The offline segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on mode of sales, the offline segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-third of the global range hood and cooktop market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to rapid development in structured market strategies and emergence of modern-trades in the global marketplace. However, the online segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030,as the number of consumers are inclining towards the home delivery and convenient shopping pattern.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3126

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global range hood and cooktop market, owing to the huge and aware consumer base, well established electronics market, and rising consumer interest over kitchen appliance in the market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing industrialization, westernization, and rise in business opportunities in the kitchen appliances market in the region.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cooking Hood Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

White Goods Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Dishwasher Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Laundry Dryer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Household Induction Cooktops Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg