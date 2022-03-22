Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, today announced it has entered into agreements with 12 distributors throughout EMEA: LABGENE Scientific (Switzerland), CARLO ERBA Reagents (Italy), Bonsai Lab (Portugal and Spain), SEM (Turkey), Explorea (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary), Biodynamics (Greece), AH diagnostics (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Baltic countries), Alliance Global (Gulf, Levant, African Continent including South Africa, Central Asia, Pakistan), Danyel Biotech (Israel), Zahrawi Group (Bahrain), TK Biotech (Poland), and RIDACOM (Bulgaria). The agreements grant distribution rights to Stilla's full product portfolio including the six-color naica system Stilla's next generation multiplexing digital PCR platform as well as microfluidic chips and reagents optimized for a wide variety of applications including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, and infectious disease detection.

"With the expanded global availability of our powerful digital PCR solution, Stilla is answering scientists' demand for faster turnaround time, higher precision and sensitivity," said Matthew Grow, PhD, Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations, Stilla Technologies. "We are excited to partner with leading distributors who bring deep relationships and a proven history of delivering the most innovative solutions to biomedical researchers and clinicians in their respective territories."

With U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA, and European headquarters in Paris, France, Stilla's expanded global distribution comes on the heels of the global launch of its six-color naica system.

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is the multiplex digital PCR company transforming complex genomic data into actionable insights across a wide range of research and clinical applications including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, infectious disease detection, and food and environmental testing. Stilla's groundbreaking Crystal Digital PCR solution, the naica system, is the industry's first digital PCR system featuring six fluorescent channels, providing biomedical researchers and clinicians the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market. Stilla has U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA, European headquarters in Paris, France, and strategic distribution and business partnerships in China and throughout EMEA. To learn more, visit www.stillatechnologies.com and connect with Stilla on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

