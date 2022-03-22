The ASSEMBLY Show: The 10th Annual Assembly Show to Offer an Expanded Education Program in Partnership With EWI

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / The ASSEMBLY Show has announced a new partnership with EWI, an engineering consultancy dedicated to process development and improvement, who will provide three workshops at the event taking place October 25-27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The three new EWI workshops will compliment additional education programs from the ASSEMBLY magazine editorial staff and the sponsors of the event.

"We are excited to partner with ASSEMBLY and add value to the show with specialized sessions on battery welding, polymer welding, and automation implementation for manufacturing," said Henry Cialone, CEO of EWI. "Our subject specialists look forward to sharing their experience and skills with attendees seeking information and assistance in these areas."

On Tuesday, October 25, Tim Frech, Senior Engineer, Ultrasonics/Microjoining & Plastics Group, EWI will provide a comprehensive overview on ultrasonic, resistance, laser, wire bonding, and pulsed-arc welding during a workshop titled Metal Welding Overview for Battery Packs. Later in the afternoon Miranda Marcus, Applications Engineer at EWI, will lead a workshop on Fundamentals of Plastics Welding and provide an overview on plastic welding basics along with various processes (ultrasonic, vibration, laser, hot-plate, spin, etc.).

On Thursday, October 27, Matt Malloy, Advisory Solutions Engineer, EWI will lead an Introduction to Automation Implementation. This workshop will provide an overview of the various automation components needed to consider, recommendations on moving projects forward, and help with understanding the return on investment.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with EWI and are confident the assembly manufacturing professionals who join these workshops will walk away with actionable solutions," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "In addition, the editorial staff of ASSEMBLY, John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief, Austin Weber, Senior Editor and Jim Camillo, Senior Editor, will offer three workshops on lean manufacturing, electric & autonomous vehicles and workforce development." The editors will also lead six guided tours of the show floor focused on Autonomous & Electric Mobility, Robotics, Automated Assembly, Fastening Tools, Pressing & Riveting, and Industry 4.0.

The expansive trade show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG and Rexroth, a Bosch Company; Bronze Sponsors Cardinal Kinetic, Schmidt Technology and Telsonic Ultrasonics; and Education Sponsors Epson Robots, Daifuku, a Jervis B. Webb Company, Dukane, Kistler, Mountz, Laco Technologies, Universal Robotics, and LightGuide. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor.

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register now, for free, to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions at The 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show. The trade show and conference offers a dynamic educational program, vibrant exhibit hall offering hundreds of new products and several exciting networking events to celebrate the events 10th anniversary. To take advantage of free early bird registration, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/registration-fees.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

