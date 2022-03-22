The new laminator is suitable for any type of photovoltaic module and is specially designed for glass-glass modules and new applications such as building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and vehicle-integrated solar.From pv magazine Spain After seven years of collaboration on different projects, and joint development work, Spanish PV production equipment company Mondragon Assembly has acquired 60% of China-based QHD Visual Automation Equipment Co Ltd. "This move will allow Mondragon to strengthen its position in the solar market by incorporating into its portfolio the newest laminator on the market," ...

