The NX Horizon-XTR tracker can be used with all types of modules and is claimed to be an ideal solution for sloping, uneven, and demanding terrain.US solar tracker company Nextracker has launched its NX Horizon-XTR tracker - a new product that is claimed to be particularly suitable for large scale PV projects deployed on sloping ground. "[The] Horizon-XTR should be used in projects of more than 20MW in which undulating terrain occupies a significant part of the site's topography," Arturo Herrero, Nextracker's VP for European sales, told pv magazine. "It allows for row flexibility and ground ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...