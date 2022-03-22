NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Lánasjóður sveitarfélaga ohf. - Bonds (LSS 39 0303) admitted to trading on 23 March 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Lánasjóður sveitarfélag ohf. 2 Org. no: 5804071100 3 LEI 2138002IF266ITSZ8939 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LSS 39 0303 5 ISIN code IS0000033942 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer LANASJODUR SVEI/1.00 BD 20390303 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 25.000.000.000 10 Total amount - previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 1.730.000.000 time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Equal Installments 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date March 23, 2022 19 First ordinary September 3, 2024 installment date 20 Total number of 30 installments 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date March 3, 2039 23 Interest rate 1,00% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date March 3, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon September 3, 2022 date 33 Coupon frequency Two. Interest is paid twice a year, on 3 March and 3 September each year, for the first time on 3 September 2022. If the coupon date falls on a weekend or other holiday, interest payment is moved to the next business day thereafter, the interest rate period remains unchanged. 34 Total number of coupon 34 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean Clean price price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ----------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly Daily Index index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 518,3 44 Index base date March 3, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating N/A agency, date) ----------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application March 17, 2022 for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of March 17, 2022 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to March 23, 2022 trading 55 Order book ID LSS_39_0303 56 Instrument subtype Municipal and local governments 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_MUNICIPAL_AND_LSS_BONDS 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond