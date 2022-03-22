Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2022 | 14:41
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Lánasjóður sveitarfélaga ohf. - Bonds (LSS 39 0303) admitted to trading on 23 March 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:         Lánasjóður sveitarfélag ohf.            
2  Org. no:        5804071100                     
3  LEI           2138002IF266ITSZ8939                
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)     LSS 39 0303                     
5  ISIN code        IS0000033942                    
6  CFI code        DBFUFR                       
7  FISN númer       LANASJODUR SVEI/1.00 BD 20390303          
8  Bonds/bills:      Bond                        
9  Total issued amount   25.000.000.000                   
10 Total amount      -                          
   previously issued                             
11 Amount issued at this  1.730.000.000                    
   time                                    
12 Denomination in CSD   1                          
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes                         
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash                             
   Flow                                    
14 Amortization type    Equal Installments                 
15 Amortization type, if                            
   other                                   
16 Currency        ISK                         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date       March 23, 2022                   
19 First ordinary     September 3, 2024                  
   installment date                              
20 Total number of     30                         
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency  2                          
22 Maturity date      March 3, 2039                    
23 Interest rate      1,00%                        
24 Floating interest                              
   rate, if applicable                            
25 Floating interest                              
   rate, if other                               
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound     Simple Interest                   
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound, if                             
   other                                   
29 Day count convention  30E/360                       
30 Day count convention,                            
   if other                                  
31 Interest from date   March 3, 2022                    
32 First ordinary coupon  September 3, 2022                  
   date                                    
33 Coupon frequency    Two. Interest is paid twice a year, on 3 March and 3
               September each year, for the first time on 3    
               September 2022. If the coupon date falls on a   
               weekend or other holiday, interest payment is moved
               to the next business day thereafter, the interest 
               rate period remains unchanged.           
34 Total number of coupon 34                         
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash                              
   flow, then how                               
36 Dirty price / clean   Clean price                     
   price                                   
37 Clean price quote    Full nominal                    
38 If payment date is a  No                         
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include                              
   accrued interest for                            
   days missing until                             
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed         Yes                         
40 Name of index      CPI                         
              -----------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly Daily Index                     
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
43 Base index value    518,3                        
44 Index base date     March 3, 2022                    
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option       No                         
46 Put option       No                         
47 Convertible       No                         
48 Credit rating (rating  N/A                         
   agency, date)                               
              -----------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD    Yes                         
51 Securities depository  Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð               
52 Date of Application   March 17, 2022                   
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of   March 17, 2022                   
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to  March 23, 2022                   
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID      LSS_39_0303                     
56 Instrument subtype   Municipal and local governments           
57 Market         Iceland Cash Bond Trading              
58 List population name  ICE_MUNICIPAL_AND_LSS_BONDS             
59 Static volatility    No                         
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic volatility   No                         
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier    BOND - Bonds                    
62 Bond type        OEPB - Other Public Bond
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.