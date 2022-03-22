Elsewhere, Longi will buy 203,600 tons of polysilicon from Chinese Tongwei, and the Chint Group is planning to deploy 1.6GW of distributed solar across four provinces.China's National Energy Administration yesterday said 10.86GW of new solar generation capacity was installed in the country in the first two months of the year. That was enough to raise China's cumulative capacity to 315.8GW. The nation also installed 5.73GW wind power in January and February, to push its total wind capacity to 334.4GW. Module manufacturer Longi will buy 203,600 tons of polysilicon from poly and solar cell maker ...

