The device is claimed to be an ideal solution for deploying solar arrays on Mediterranean roof architecture.Austrian mounting system provider Aerocompact has launched a quick-mounting hook for PV systems on pitched roofs. The new device is called the CompactPITCH XT35-VLOW and is claimed to be an ideal solution for Mediterranean roof architecture, which is usually built with red roof tiles. According to the manufacturer, the device base plate has a thickness of only 20mm, which helps the aluminum hook be optimally used with flat battens, for example with monk and nun or Portuguese tiles. "Installers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...