Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that it has won two Silver Stevie Awards. Cyara was awarded for "Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year" and Cyara's LiveVQ won in the "Contact Center Solution New" category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service.

Cyara provides a CX assurance platform that enables organizations to achieve seamless customer experiences through automated testing and monitoring by simulating real world customer interactions across digital and voice channels. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, and production monitoring, ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. The award-winning Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform enables companies to deliver better CX with less effort, cost, and risk.

In October of 2021, Cyara launched LiveVQ, a new solution that empowers brands to deliver flawless CX by enabling real-time monitoring, diagnoses, and resolution of voice quality issues that impact the quality of customers' experiences. LiveVQ keeps agents productive, provides contact center operations teams with performance visibility, and reduces time and effort IT must dedicate to troubleshooting and root-cause analysis. This translates directly to better quality calls, reduced churn, and increased customer satisfaction and sales.

"With the ongoing pandemic, companies have shifted contact centers to the cloud to increase agility and support a distributed workforce. The adoption of Cyara's Automated CX Assurance Platform, including our newest addition, LiveVQ, has continued to rise due to the critical need to ensure quality customer experiences, enable remote workers and accelerate innovation," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "We are proud to support leading global brands in delivering best-in-class CX, and it's an honor to receive these awards for our efforts."

The Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business Awards. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were considered in this year's competition. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

