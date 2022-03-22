Kymeta's electronically steered flat panel u8 terminal enables high-speed broadband connectivity while on the move delivered via OneWeb's LEO satellite constellation

Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), a world leading company for flat panel antennas making mobile global, and OneWeb (www.oneweb.world), the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, announced today a distribution partner agreement to offer broadband connectivity services across the globe.

The OneWeb LEO satellite network will give Kymeta customers access to high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity while on the move or while stationary, anywhere in the world.

Kymeta offers the world's only high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated family of high throughput mobile terminals and has been widely adopted by military, government, enterprise, and maritime customers. The connectivity from OneWeb will complement Kymeta's existing broadband geostationary orbit (GEO) and 4G cellular service offering.

Kymeta's distribution agreement with OneWeb will enable the company to resell OneWeb services in conjunction with fixed and mobility hardware solutions to government and commercial customers globally.

"Whether connectivity is needed on land, at sea, or in the air, Kymeta continues to deliver through innovation and strong partner relationships," said Walter Berger, President and Co-CEO, Kymeta. "Our distinctive technology can switch between linear and circular polarization in software, allowing support for both LEO and GEO Ku-band constellations without any physical changes to the hardware required. We look forward to working with OneWeb as the addition of capacity from their leading LEO satellite network will give customers, including the U.S. government and military, unprecedented access to connectivity in areas where existing networks don't reach. Kymeta's expansion into managed satellite services allows us to package our hardware solutions for connectivity as a service, a capability the US DoD and other end users are increasingly seeking."

Commenting on OneWeb's agreement, OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson added, "We believe that space is the future for communications on Earth. This agreement with Kymeta is another example of OneWeb's dedication to enabling resilient and secure connectivity for all with fast, high-bandwidth, and low-latency communications services that enhance lives and can be accessed through revolutionary technology like Kymeta's flat panel u8."

The announcement comes just three months after the two companies partnered in a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop and bring to market by the end of 2022 a new u8-based LEO terminal that supports communications on the move (COTM) and communication on the pause (COTP) for governments, businesses, and communities.

The new Kymeta service, supported by OneWeb's network of satellites, will distribute standalone OneWeb LEO service on the u8 or package together broadband services to offer GEO/LEO while also enabling military users access to a multi-constellation platform while on the move for the first time. The collaboration between the two leading companies in their respective fields provides a unique and comprehensive solution that expands connectivity and applications across all verticals and meets the needs of customers around the world.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the leader in unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for communications-on-the-move and making mobile global. Kymeta satellite connectivity solutions offer unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions, in tandem with the company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for low-power, low-cost, and high-throughput communication systems that have no moving parts. Kymeta makes connecting easy for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere.

Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world.

