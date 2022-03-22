Don't Miss Upcoming Webinars

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - PBA ("PBA" or "Paul Benwell & Associates") is pleased to announce that it will be virtually hosting Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) and Copper Bullet Mines for their signature PBA à Noon webinars.

As the world transitions to renewable energy sources, the importance of "Green Minerals" such as copper is ever increasing. Copper is used extensively in renewable energy systems to generate solar, hydro, thermal, and wind energy.

"Copper recently touched a record level, generating more interest and focus on the sector. We at PBA are always looking to introduce our network to emerging companies in hot sectors in an effort to educate and bring value," stated Paul Benwell, President and Founder of PBA.

Join PBA à Noon tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23, at 12 pm EST for a virtual webinar with Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR), CEO Dustin Perry. Kingfisher Metals is a forward-thinking exploration company focused on efficiently and systematically exploring their 100% owned, district-scale Gold and Copper properties in British Columbia. With exposure to high-grade gold and copper, Kingfisher is well-positioned for growth during this next upcycle in commodities.

www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonKFM

PBA is excited to introduce you to Copper Bullet Mines on Wednesday, March 30, at 12 pm EST. Copper Bullet Mines is a pre-IPO that boasts access to some of the top mining professionals in the world. They have identified several copper projects in the Americas, focusing on the western United States. They have made considerable strides in advancing their holdings.

Copper Bullet has just finished phase 1 of staking, growing their property from 2,500 acres to over 6,000 acres. The subsequent 2 phases will take their holdings to over 12,000 acres in Arizona's prolific Copper Triangle area, with many top-tier mining companies in the surrounding area, including BHP and Rio Tinto.

Please visit their website www.copperbulletmines.com for more information and to review their NI 43-101 technical report.

www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonCopperBulletMines

