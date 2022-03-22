Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI CyberLabs Now Offering Nodeware Through Large, Nationwide Managed Service Provider Integris

The partnership will help bring Nodeware to a larger market of small to midsize businesses and enterprises across the U.S.

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of Infinite Group, Inc., or IGI, (OTCQB:IMCI) announces its partnership with Integris, one of the largest and most dynamic nationwide Managed Service Providers ( MSPs ) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions.

Integris will now include Nodeware within their security stack and managed services to improve vulnerability management and overall cyber hygiene for its customers. Together, Integris and Nodeware can help companies get started on their journey to cyber resiliency or expand on their existing cybersecurity strategy to ensure business continuity.

"In today's challenging cybersecurity environment, we're excited to be an MSP partner with Nodeware," said Rashaad Bajwa, CEO of Integris, an MSP with more than 440

employees in ten states. "No matter how big or small they are, our clients are asking for more of everything in cybersecurity tools-particularly monitoring tools that can help them stay compliant with their cyber liability insurance providers, as well as industry regulators. Nodeware lets us do that from the convenience of one dashboard and is definitely an important part of our product mix as a premium national MSP."

"As an IntegrisIT partner, we appreciate their commitment to the small business and medium enterprise market and their ability as an MSP to make cybersecurity more accessible to this often-underserved market," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "We're thrilled to see Integris growing across the U.S. and providing simple, affordable vulnerability program management to those businesses that need to get on the road to cyber protection."

Integris was founded in October 2021 when five like-minded IT companies - Domain, Compudyne, MyITpros, ProviDyn and Iconic IT, decided to create one organization to work toward a common goal. With their combined experience, Integris now has a national platform to serve clients across the US with time-tested consulting services, systems, processes, and best practices.

IGI CyberLabs built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning. Nodeware was developed by cybersecurity practitioners and combines new device recognition with vulnerability scanning. It enables businesses to easily monitor their network, identify security gaps, and access detailed reports in order to achieve security compliance and protect their networks.

"Besides the solution's technical and security capabilities that MSPs can leverage to protect their customers, Nodeware is also a highly effective sales tool for partners to continue to advance their security sales practice," said Janet Shijns, trusted channel leader, CEO of The JS Group, and a CIOLook Top 10 Woman in Tech. "As MSPs continue to drive revenues through provisioning and managing remote workforce technology use cases, solutions like Nodeware should be an integral part of the solution stack MSPs use to help their customers achieve business outcomes while protecting their business. Not to mention, it's a perfect place for an MSP looking to provide a more robust, modern security offer to start the conversation with their clients and get to that immediate sale."

Learn more about Nodeware at nodeware.com or contact Integris to learn about free trials and other special offers for Nodeware.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and igicyberlabs.com.

