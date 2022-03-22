The "Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Media Type, and Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research study titled "Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis and Forecast by Service Type, Media Type, and Vertical," the market is expected to reach US$ 11,954.86 million by 2028 from US$ 8,356.29 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe environmental consulting services market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

The rising adoption of renewable technologies for a cleaner and greener environment is the major factor driving the growth of the Europe environmental consulting services market. However, issues associated with lack of attention in regulatory compliance hinder the growth of Europe's environmental consulting services market.

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, electronics equipment manufacturing and sales have been affected massively. The outbreak restricted the supply chain in various countries in Europe. The member states of Europe such as Italy, Spain, and Germany implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 among their citizens. European countries represent a major share in the market as Europe has the highest environmental safety standards in the world. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing of various electronic devices and associated environmental consulting services equipment's witnessed a sharp decline in European countries and are expected to be under stress in 2020, and they will require time to stabilize. Furthermore, the recent imposition of containment measures owing to the outbreak of newly mutated strain is expected to hamper the growth of the environmental consulting services market in Europe till the first two quarters of 2021.

AECOM; Antea Group; Arcadis N.V.; Bechtel Corporation; ERM Group, Inc.; Golder Associates; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.; John Wood Group PLC; Ramboll Group A/S; SLR Consulting; Stantec Inc.; and Tetra Tech Inc. are among the leading companies in the Europe environmental consulting services market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2021, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. announced it has signed a contract with NIRAS/ONDRAF, a Belgian agency for radioactive waste management. Under the agreement, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is awarded a framework contract covering new treatment and storage facilities for radioactive waste projects in Belgium.

Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers

Industries Recognizing Environmental Hazards

Environment Protection Through Government Regulations

Market Restraints

Lack of Attention on Regulatory Compliance

Market Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Renewable Technologies for Cleaner and Greener Environment

Future Trends

Moving on from Traditional Consulting to Cloud-Based Consulting

Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

