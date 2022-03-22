Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
22.03.2022 | 16:33
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

London, March 22

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that David Barron will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from today.

Mr Barron has spent 25 years working in the investment management sector and was until November 2019 Chief Executive Officer of Miton Group PLC following six years with the firm. Prior to this he was Head of Investment Trusts at JP Morgan Asset Management for more than ten years having joined Robert Fleming in 1995. He is currently chairman of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC, a non-executive director of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC and a non-executive Director of Premier Miton Group PLC. He is also a lay-member of the Council of Lancaster University.

Mr Barron is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland having qualified with Thomson McLintock (now KPMG).

Mr Barron will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee and Nomination Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Barron.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 22 March 2022

