The "Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 39900 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of near to USD 21130 Million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, and the need for advanced drugs amongst the pharmaceutical drug manufacturers to treat these diseases, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Moreover, rising research and developments in the field of medical sciences, and the growing need for high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) amongst the pharmaceutical companies are some of the additional factors projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. The pharmaceutical biopharmaceutical companies segment, out of all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 27750 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of near to USD 14770 Million in the year 2020.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the Europe pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is segmented into Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

The market in Italy, amongst the market in all the other countries, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 8940 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the nation generated a revenue of about USD 4860 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders are

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd

ICON plc

IQVIA Inc.

LSK Global Pharma Services Co. Ltd.

Parexel International Corporation

PPD Inc.

Almac Group

Quanticate International Limited

Samsung Biologics

Syneos Health

Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd.

Delpharm Holding

Evonik Industries AG

Siegfried Holding AG

Aenova Group

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent Inc.

Famar Group

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Lonza

CMIC HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

Labcorp Drug Development

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH Co. KG

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Key Market Opportunities

6. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

7. Regulatory Standards Landscape

8. Industry Risk Analysis

9. COVID-19 Impact on Market (2020-2030)

10. Competitive Positioning

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

13. Germany Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

14. United Kingdom Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

15. France Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

16. Italy Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

17. Spain Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

18. Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

