African Energy Week October Dates Set in Stone with Exploration for Energy and Energy Poverty on Agenda



AEW 2022 represents Africa's premier energy event and remains committed to African energy, African people and Africa's economic development.



Representing the continent's premier energy event - and the conference of choice for Africa's energy ministers- African Energy Week (AEW) 2022 remains committed to African oil, gas and energy, driving its strong pro-African agenda in 2022 and beyond. Following the decision taken by African Oil Week (AOW) to move its dates to October in Cape Town - after abandoning the continent during its most difficult time, COVID-19, in 2021 - AEW 2022 will continue to drive its market- and Africa-focused agenda on October 18 - 21, 2022 in Cape Town.



Last year, AOW made the decision to go to Dubai, taking the discussion on African energy out of Africa and away from African stakeholders. Now, in 2022, the event has declared that it will be returning to Cape Town, despite the fact that they have previously regarded the continent as incapable, risky and an overall bad business environment. So why does AOW and Paul Sinclair continue to misrepresent, fabricate and misguide African stakeholders?



In 2021, AOW misrepresented ministers attending their events, claiming that Africa's energy leaders were traveling to Dubai when in fact they were attending AEW 2021 in Cape Town. In 2022, these misrepresentations have only continued, with the event claiming that H.E. Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa, participated in Dubai last year. So why lie? AOW lies because they are opportunists. Rather than remain committed to Africa, AOW leaders such as Paul Sinclair simply stick their finger in the air and follow where the wind blows, chasing money rather than the development of Africa and its energy resources. In 2022, these trends are unlikely to change.



In 2021, AEW proved critics, including AOW, wrong. Organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC), and in partnership with South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, AEW 2021 held the first and biggest energy event in Africa in a post-COVID-19 environment. The event demonstrated the capability of African-held and focused energy events. Now, in 2022, AEW is even more motivated, driven by the event's continued commitment to the continent.



"We need to have a higher moral compass in this game. AOW and Paul Sinclair's lies, misrepresentations and dirty tricks will not turn us into them. What they have done and continue to do is wrong. AOW is all hat, no cattle. They must think Africans and the oil and gas industry are stupid," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.



AEW 2022, uniting Africa's energy ministers, global investors, and policymakers and decision-makers in Cape Town, is purpose driven. The event was established with a sole mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030. This objective has not changed, but rather, the event's participants and partners are even more driven to make this objective a reality. Unlike money driven AOW, AEW 2022 believes in a message: in Africa, for Africa. The goal of AEW 2022 is clear and the event will not be misguided or fall into the trap that AOW is laying out. AEW 2022 will keep its dates, keep its message in sight and keep its commitment to the continent.



"We are going to knock on every door. We are going to organize and make this a success. It is a challenge, but we will respond by working harder. Our position is very clear, we are NOT going to support AOW's anti-African Energy, Pro EITI, Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth green revolution nonsense . Our goal is to ensure that Africa produces every barrel of oil and gas in the ground and we must not apologize for it," Ayuk continued, adding that, "AEW 2022 stands for something important, and we feel that we are being vindicated daily. Africa needs better energy infrastructure and needs to drive frameworks and policies that will advance the continent's growth and development."



At AEW 2022 in Cape Town, discussions will not only be centered around African energy, but will be led by both public and private sector executives from across the continent. Unlike AOW, which chooses to lie about the ministers attending their event, AEW 2022 is proud to host strong delegations led by Africa's energy ministers in Cape Town. AEW 2022, taking place in partnership with both Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as well as the African Petroleum Producers Association, represents the platform where deals will be signed backed by a world-class program and industry-advancing conference agenda. AEW 2022 will host conversations around every energy sector in Africa - including, but not limited to, oil, gas, renewables, hydrogen, power and infrastructure - as well as the entire energy value chain. If you are committed to Africa and believe in Africa's energy future, AEW 2022 should be your conference of choice.



About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa's energy future.



