Big Green Smile, one of Europe's leading online retailers of sustainable household goods and natural and organic personal care products today announces a significant investment from the Future Business Partnership. The investment will allow the business to accelerate its growth plans across western Europe, championing a more conscious consumerism.

Big Green Smile has grown significantly over the past years as consumers demand more transparency from the products they buy and the retailers they buy them from. With strict product listing criteria, Big Green Smile customers can shop with confidence for more sustainable choices including product refills, vegan and plastic free products.

The Future Business Partnership, Europe's first consumer specialist impact investment fund, was established to support companies to achieve their growth ambitions whilst enabling them to further build their social and environmental leadership. Today's investment in Big Green Smile is emblematic of the Future Business Partnership's strategy to partner with businesses and teams that put people and planet at the heart of everything that they do. They are committed to supporting Big Green Smile in its mission to achieve a more environmentally sustainable future of retailing.

Commenting on the investment and future growth plans, Big Green Smile Co-Founder CEO, Ben Wigley said, "This transaction is huge for our business as we look to continue our growth journey. We are incredibly excited to be working with a leading impact investor who share our vision and are committed to taking Big Green Smile to the next level. We believe that sustainability is the only future for consumerism, and as we look to expand on our market-leading position and maintain our standards of excellence, it is fantastic to have a partner onboard that not only shares our values, but is incentivised to ensure progress in sustainability is always at the top of the agenda."

Vish Srivastava, Co-Managing Partner at The Future Business Partnership said, Making the sustainable choice is often difficult however Big Green Smile's expert curation makes it simple and easy for consumers to switch towards more sustainable choices in their homes and in their everyday lives. The Future Business Partnership is delighted to support the Big Green Smile team in growing their operations across Europe as well as their positive social and environmental impact, equipping them with our capital, our specialist network and our continuous support in the pursuit of sustainability."

Big Green Smile were advised by finnCap Cavendish.

