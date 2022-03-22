DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 22-March-2022

Dublin and London, 22 March 2022 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at:

https://dalatahotelgroup.com/sites/dalata-hotel/files/Annual_report_2021.pdf

The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

Company Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

Exchange Buildings,

Foster Place,

Dublin 2

Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200

and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them and will also be available from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office.

Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 47 three and four-star hotels with 10,201 rooms and a pipeline of over 2,000 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 15 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR192.0 million and a loss after tax of EUR6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

