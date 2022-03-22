The intuitive cloud hosting platform's partnership with Cloudflare will see Cloudways customers gaining access to enterprise-level performance and security capabilities at a low cost

Cloudways (https://www.cloudways.com/en/cloudflare.php), the leading cloud hosting provider, is announcing the launch of a new integration in partnership with Cloudflare (www.cloudflare.com), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet. The integration will equip Cloudways customers with enterprise-level performance and security features. In a few clicks, at a fraction of the cost compared to other cloud hosting providers, and without an existing Cloudflare account, customers can make use of this new add-on inside the Cloudways platform.

With a global network of 250 cities in over 100 countries, Cloudflare's security technology mitigates DDoS attacks in under three seconds while analyzing millions of sites (32 million requests per second) to intelligently identify and block attackers with a web application firewall (WAF). Performance capabilities are equally as impressive with Cloudflare's CDN serving cached content by way of a reserved-for-enterprises network.

Through the integration, Cloudways will be able to offer web professionals and SMBs the choice to upgrade to a plan that includes access to superior speed and security capabilities offered from Cloudflare, reserved only to Cloudways customers, for only $4.99 per month per website, with volume discounts dropping the price down to $1.99.

"After a thorough evaluation of all the available solutions, Cloudflare was the obvious choice for us," said Cloudways CEO and Co-Founder, Aaqib Gadit. "We're always looking for innovative ways to provide more capabilities to our already powerful platform. Partnering with the leading edge development platform in the world will enable us to serve a broader audience of web professionals and SMBs."

For more information visit: https://www.cloudways.com/blog/cloudflare-hosting

About Cloudways

Founded in 2012, Cloudways (www.cloudways.com) is an intuitive, one-click managed cloud hosting platform that hosts over 50,000 servers globally. G2's Best Managed Hosting Provider for 2021, the platform lets users host WordPress and WooCommerce websites on top of a variety of cloud-hosting providers, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Vultr, and Linode. The bootstrap-funded platform features a web app management function that easily launches cloud servers for the deployment of WordPress, Magento, and PHP.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

