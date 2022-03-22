The blockchain and finance focused company has partnered with the racing team to collaborate on Gaming, NFT projects and more.

Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - The collaboration with Buggyra marks Gleec's first venture inside two different universes, automotive and gaming. The partnership will be presented across all Buggyra competitions and on Gleec's Racing Game platform. In the works is an online GrandPrix competition, and live-streamed by gaming world stars Febiven and Esmania. The Buggyra team also plans to introduce an NFT digital collection on the GLEEC blockchain.

The partnership translates in form of Gaming, NFT projects and more.



The Gleec logo now stamps Buggyra team cars.



The partnership was not a random decision. The two companies share a commitment to the environment, technology development, and excellence in their areas of expertise. While Gleec has an accomplished track record within the cryptocurrency space, gaining prominence with their ecosystem enabled by blockchain and the progressive stance on digital asset adoption, Buggyra is among the world's leading racing operators.

The collaboration can already be seen on the race tracks.



According to a statement released by the racing team principal, Martin Koloc, the future of the partnership is promising. "Buggyra and GLEEC are both striving for constant progress and development. Both brands also have the same philosophy about environmental protection. Apart from that, GLEEC and its NFT can help us to communicate with our ever-expanding Facebook community. We're glad that we were able to find a partner with the same philosophy and we believe in long and successful cooperation."

About Gleec

Gleec is a comprehensive ecosystem focused on blockchain technology, crypto and finance with a range of integrated products and services. The company started in 2014 with the idea that technology is for anyone, anywhere. Today Gleec offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform with crypto-friendly debit Visa cards, exchange, its own native coin, digital IBAN banking, DeFi and more. As the mainstream crypto adoption happens and the boundaries between fiat and crypto become blurred the necessity for real-life solutions grows. Gleec is building a range of integrated products and services to fulfill the demand and contribute to the evolution.

About Buggyra ZM Racing

A team with 50 years of heritage and among the world leading racing structures with its own Technology Centers in Dubai (UAE), the Czech Republic and Spain. Buggyra ZM Racing started to gain success and raise attention after participating in European, Chinese and Indian championships. The team also counts for six world speed records. Currently, Buggyra ZM Racing competes in GT and Formula series in addition to truck racing and cross country rallying. Buggyra ZM Racing will expand its worldwide racing program to field two cars in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series (NWES) in 2022.

