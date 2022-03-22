OMNIYAT Group: Drones Illuminated Dubai Sky With 17 Hanging Palaces

OMNIYAT Launches next residential masterpiece on the sky

A world-first: drones displaying the design of a real-estate project as a part of the biggest drone show in the region, running until March 24th

Mahdi Amjad: "Delivering a ultra-luxury project while launching another is the perfect embodiment of our commitment towards Dubai and investors"

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drones illuminated Dubai's sky yesterday with one of the greatest light shows in the Middle East to reveal OMNIYAT's latest ultra-luxury real estate project, the soon to be developed AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection Dubai. Boasting 17 hanging palaces with a uniquely innovative architectural character, the project is set to re-shape the real estate development industry and its luxury market. AVA at Palm Jumeirah will further elevate extravagant lifestyles for local and international high net worth individuals, with the newly innovated palace living experience that it provides.

Running until March 24th, the show's first edition took place yesterday at a grand celebration attended by several local and foreign media representatives. For the first time in Dubai, and in the world, drones have been deployed to display a 3D architectural design and to characterize luxury across the city sky.

To portray remarkable and astonishing canvases of the new AVA at Palm Jumeirah project - which is managed by the iconic hospitality brand Dorchester Collection - 500 drones, flying over 120 meters above the ground, captivated the eyes of residents and guests at Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach, and Dubai Marina.

With its 17 ultra-luxury hanging palaces, AVA at Palm Jumeirah is the latest addition to OMNIYAT Group's AED 15 billion investment portfolio. Additionally, it is OMNIYAT's second project at Palm Jumeirah, following its remarkable One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

The region's leading ultra-luxury real-estate developer, OMNIYAT, revealed the AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai project in conjunction with the celebration of delivering One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. A globally famous marvel of engineering and real estate development, boasting a set of residences designed with unprecedented architecture standards by the world's brightest engineers, the completed project was fully sold to foreign investors, breaking a record of selling the three exclusive and most expensive penthouses in Dubai for over AED 260 million in total.

Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, Mahdi Amjad, commented: "Driven by Dubai's inspiring enthusiasm, rejuvenation, and endless capacity to fascinate the entire world, we have ventured to announce the ultra-luxury AVA at Palm Jumeirah project in an exciting, innovative, and globally never-seen-before fashion. Unquenched by delivering One at Palm Jumeirah to the homeowners, OMNIYAT has simultaneously unveiled this new project to re-shape the luxury real estate market."

Amjad added, "Delivering a luxury project while launching another, deeply embodies OMNIYAT's commitment towards the unique and globally illuminated Dubai and all high-net-worth individuals wishing to live and work in the city. OMNIYAT is committed to elevating luxury lifestyles towards new heights to meet Dubai's ever-leading position and ambitions of becoming the top city for living, working, and travel, as well as the best destination for real estate development in the world."

