Brown-Forman issued this statement regarding the tariff agreement announced today.
"Brown-Forman commends the Biden Administration for today's tariff agreement with the United Kingdom. As a result of the agreement, American whiskey will again enjoy tariff-free trade between the U.S. and the U.K. as of June 1, 2022. Today's announcement follows the removal of the EU's tariff on American whiskey on January 1, 2022.
"We would like to thank Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Ambassador Katherine Tai, U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan, U.K. International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce, and their teams, as well as lawmakers in the U.S. and in the U.K. for their efforts to achieve this positive outcome.
"As the leading producer of American whiskey, Brown-Forman appreciates the Administration's unwavering commitment to rebuilding the Transatlantic alliance. The removal of tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. exports creates more opportunities for the continued international growth of our American-made products."
Lawson Whiting
President and Chief Executive Officer
Brown-Forman Corporation
