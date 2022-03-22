CompuMed, Inc.: CompuMed Inc. Announces Results of Shareholder Voting

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD), a leader in providing diagnostic telemedicine, is pleased to announce publicly the vote results from the shareholder meeting held March 15th, 2022.

Results:

A total of 27,653,647 shares were voted at the meeting. This compares to total eligible voting shares of 42,291,070. Therefore a total of 65.4% of eligible shares were voted at the meeting.

Lee Keddie received 98.0% of all votes cast in favor of his candidacy for the board. Excluding the votes cast by VI Capital and the leadership team he received 96.4% of the votes cast in his favor.

Loren DenHerder received 98.0% of all votes cast in favor of his candidacy for the board. Excluding the votes cast by VI Capital and the leadership team he received 96.4% of the votes cast in his favor.

David Pointer received 96.4% of all votes cast in favor of his candidacy for the board. Excluding the votes cast by VI Capital and the leadership team he received 93.6% of the votes cast in his favor.

The proposal to effect a reverse stock split of 1:25 received 89.3% of all votes cast in favor of the proposal. Excluding the votes cast by VI Capital and the leadership team the proposal received 80.9% of votes cast in favor.

The Equity Incentive plan adoption received 86.1% of votes cast in favor of the plan. Excluding the votes cast by VI Capital and the leadership team the plan received 75.3% of votes cast in favor of adoption.

The Company is in the process of submitting the appropriate documents to FINRA for their review as well as working with our transfer agent ComputerShare to effect these actions as soon as possible.

About CompuMed, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPink:CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care at reduced costs. Its telecardiology and teleradiology offerings provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. The company has been in business over 26 years and services over 1,000 clinical settings. CompuMed is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit CompuMed at www.compumedinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this report, such as statements about revenue, operations, and earnings growth and other financial results are forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements including statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are based largely on management's expectations and are subject to and qualified by risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, without limitation, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, ability to raise capital, the availability of appropriate acquisition candidates and/or business partnerships, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, government regulation and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Pink operated by OTCMarkets. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based after the date hereof, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

David W. Pointer

Chairman of the Board of CompuMed

(509) 226-0846

