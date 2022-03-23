Pacific AeroBarrier Systems: Innovative Approach in Future-Proofing the Comfort of Your Home

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Ian Fung has spent his entire working life in construction. His journey down this path began straight out of high-school, when he immediately dove into construction work and education. His extensive, on-the-job experience is complimented by over a decade of learning at BCIT, during which Ian graduated from multiple construction related programs. With all of this under his belt, Ian has proven over and over that he is up to any challenge presented by nearly any construction project. Twenty-three years into Ian's career in construction, when the municipality where he was building homes (Vancouver) introduced a unique twist into the building code, he came across a hurdle that would test his established building methods: air leakage.

Ian soon realized that, despite experience and education, a futile battle was about to begin against something that very quickly becomes the invisible nemesis of almost all builders and trades in the industry.

Nearly every single division in the construction world needs to deal with the affect that air will have on their project. Even electrical codes contain charts that differentiate between wiring ran in free air versus wiring ran through enclosed spaces. Plumbers need to take into account air pressure and air flow in regards to venting and drainage, and roofers need to pay attention to the air movement of an attic nearly every step of the way. But these considerations pale in comparison to the difficulty of properly air sealing the envelope of a building.

During his time building high performance houses, Ian specifically remembers spending enormous amounts of effort trying to achieve the proper airtightness in homes. This is one of the most vital parts of construction, as, aside from needing to meet regulations and codes, a house that leaks air can create a multitude of different issues, including poor interior air quality, mold, and high heating costs, just as examples. Project after project, the same issues with proper sealing would arise, and, project after project, the efforts of the workers never seemed to be enough. It didn't take long before it began to feel like a useless endeavour.

And Ian wasn't alone, every builder was having the same struggle. To add to the practical issues of sealing a home, regulations, codes and the drive to Go Green has only created more pressure to find a solution to this problem. With the implementation of the BC Energy Step Code (a code that states that all new construction must be Net-Zero Energy Ready by 2032), it became obvious that changes in the way a building is sealed had to made.

And then Ian Fung learned about an innovative, new technology called AeroBarrier. This automated, envelope sealing technology provided a means to make energy efficient and performance homebuilding attainable for builders in Greater Vancouver.

Using a unique, computer-controlled and fully automated process, AeroBarrier creates a pressurized airspace within a dwelling that forces air to leak outwards through holes, gaps, and cracks in the building envelope. Nozzles are then placed throughout the dwelling, which simultaneously release atomized, acrylic, sealant particles that become airborne within the dwelling. The particles within the pressurized dwelling are forced into the areas of leakage, collecting and building up around the holes, gaps, and cracks, ultimately sealing the building from the inside out. The air sealing process is monitored in real-time, so the airtightness levels can be measured to ensure a complete seal has been achieved.

Ian knew that, without this technology, meeting the airtightness requirements of a building would be an incredibly daunting task. He understood the need for high efficiency construction, but, until now, it felt like a moving target, as code requirements were only getting more and more stringent. The focus on green energy and high efficiency housing usually lands on the method of power or heating. A renewable energy source like solar power is ultimately considered, high efficiency furnaces and windows are installed, but none of these can solve the true issue of how to contain and maintain the proper interior atmosphere once it's created. If you're catching drinking water in a spaghetti strainer, it doesn't matter what type of faucet you're using, you're still going to wind up thirsty in the end. In the same way, it doesn't matter if your heating or boiler system is of the highest efficiency, until you can keep it in your house you're not buying heat, you're renting it. But this is often missed, as it's an invisible option. You can't see airtightness. It is a process, not a purchase.

With a full understanding of these issues, Ian immediately recognized a way to make a difference in his local industry, and be a help to other builders who would be facing the same predicaments that concerned him. A plan quickly came together, and Ian Fung developed the marketplace for AeroBarrier in Vancouver. PACIFIC AEROBARRIER SYSTEMS is now the exclusive licensed dealer of this technology in the entire lower mainland.

Since implementing this technology, the change has been enormous. Passing the blower door test is no longer a day of stress and what-ifs, it's simply another check in the box. Buildings can now be sealed by replacing intensive and futile manual labour with an automated, computer-driven, precision-controlled operating system that produces measurable and guaranteed results. A future-proof dwelling that meets the Step Code has been made possible for any building project in a way that is more practical and affordable than ever before, eliminating the guesswork and headaches. To put the power of this technology into perspective, a standard home can now meet the same airtightness requirements as that of a home built in 2032 after just one application of AeroBarrier. You now have the tools at hand to future-proof your home.

Ian Fung always loved the ability to take a losing situation and turn it into a win, and, to Ian, this has been one of the most satisfying transformations of all. Not only has he been able to build a company that revolves around helping other builders, he has been able to leave a mark on the construction industry that he services, and looks forward to continuing to operate the largest air sealing company in North America for many years to come.

Working under the motto "KEEP IT TIGHT", Pacific AeroBarrier has successfully completed over six hundred applications since their establishment in the Lower Mainland. Although this is where the company is based, it also covers regions from Whistler all the way to Abbotsford.

Ian plans to showcase AeroBarrier at this year's Buildex event in Vancouver on March 23rd - March 24th, 2022. Those interested will find him at booth 1423, where Ian and his team will be sharing information and answering questions regarding his company and how they can be of service to those in the surrounding area. For more information, visit them at:

About Pacific AeroBarrier: AeroBarrier is an automated envelope sealing technology that assists builders meet BC Energy Step Code, Passive House and Net Zero requirements more consistently and more importantly, more cost-effectively than traditional envelope sealing methods. AeroBarrier is a proprietary technology that takes the guesswork out of sealing the envelope.

Website: www.pacificaerobarrier.com

Instagram: pacific.aerobarrier

SOURCE: Pacific AeroBarrier Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694302/Innovative-Approach-in-Future-Proofing-the-Comfort-of-Your-Home